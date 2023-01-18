Behold: Apple TV Plus shares a first look at Ted Lasso season 3

Get ready for polarizing tweets about Ted Lasso once again. The divisive second season—which aired all the way back in 2021—had everyone up in arms on whether Ted Lasso deserves the hype. Well, it’s time for more takes because Apple TV+ confirmed during the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour that season three is almost here: Ted Lasso will return this spring.

Developed by Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, and series star Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso follows an American football coach who moves to London after being recruited to coach a fictional English Premier League team, AFC Richmond. However, his innate charm and wit don’t immediately win over his U.K. colleagues. Seasons one and two explore how Coach Lasso secures his team’s trust, eventually befriending everyone—well, almost. The newly released photo reveals Ted and Nate Shelley facing off, as expected.

The show quickly won over audiences, though. Both Ted Lasso seasons received 20 Emmy nominations each, nabbing Outstanding Comedy Series twice. Sudeikis and his co-star, Brett Goldstein, also won acting Emmys for both seasons. So, it’s safe to say Ted Lasso is a beloved comedy that helped Apple TV+ break out in the peak TV era. (We recommend checking out most of their dramas, too).



However, season three is already under scrutiny because of the long production schedule. (Not to mention, Sudeikis was embroiled in public controversies for most of 2022).

During the TCA panel for Goldstein and Lawrence’s other upcoming Apple TV+ comedy, Shrinking, the duo inevitably but only sort of addressed Ted Lasso’s delay. “I’ve seen the rough cut, and it’s fucking awesome,” Lawrence told reporters. He confirmed that Sudeikis ran season three in the U.K., while Lawrence and Neil Goldman stayed in the U.S. to work on Shrinking, often collaborating via phone with Goldstein, who stayed back to film his scenes as Roy Kent. For his part, Goldstein simply stated about season three: “I loved it.” (Roy would be proud of his barely-there comment).

Ted Lasso’s third season will follow up on the big cliffhanger: Coach Nate (Nick Mohammed) turning to the dark side as he leaves Richmond to join forces with West Ham. The other storylines include Ted’s return to therapy, and whether or not Roy and Keeley (Juno Temple) will make it as a couple.

The cast includes Hannah Waddingham, Toheeb Jimoh, Jeremy Swift, Sarah Niles, Phil Dunster, Brendan Hunt, Kola Bokinni, Cristo Fernández, and Anthony Head. The 12-episode third season premieres in spring 2023.