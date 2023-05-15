After fourteen years, countless tactical turtlenecks and one ingeniously boundary-breaking coma/dream world arc, Archer is officially coming to a close.

Announcing its summer slate on Monday, FX announced that the upcoming fourteenth season of the Emmy-winning animated comedy would be its last; per The Hollywood Reporter, production on the final installment is already underway. The new season is set for a two-episode premiere on August 30.

Created by Adam Reed, Archer first premiered on FX back in 2009, eventually moving to sibling network FXX in 2017. Led by the indomitable vocal talent of H. John Benjamin as Sterling Archer, the series also features Aisha Tyler, Judy Greer, Chris Parnell, Amber Nash, Reed and Lucky Yates. For twelve seasons, the late, great Jessica Walter also had a key role in the series, voicing Archer’s mother, Malory.

As The A.V. Club’s resident Archer expert William Hughes points out in his season 13 finale review, Archer’s lengthy run saw the scrappy series navigating upheavals that for other comedies may have been lethal blows: network switches, company mergers, and Walter’s 2021 death. But the series’ tongue-in-cheek spirit and deft ability to expand upon a tried-and-true format kept it not only afloat but buoyant, succeeding in equal measure as a workplace comedy, a classic spy thriller stuffed with hijinks, and an endearing commentary on being human.

Beyond Archer’s grand farewell, FX’s summer lineup also includes a few more returning highlights, including the premiere of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’s record-breaking sixteenth season on June 7, The Bear’s second season on June 22, What We Do In The Shadows’ fifth season on July 13, and Reservation Dogs’ third season on August 2. Whether animated spy hijinks, intense back-of-house drama, or plain old Philadelphian bacchanalia strike your fancy, FX has it covered.