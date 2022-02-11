Say what you want about Arnold Schwarzenegger, but the guy’s had a life. The actor, bodybuilding icon, and former governor of the state of California has apparently started taking things a little easier at the age of 74, as he told Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday that his mornings now involve early rising in order to feed his impressively odd menagerie of animals. The picture of a slippers-clad Arnold shuffling into the kitchen to share oatmeal cookies with a mini-horse, mini-donkey, and a couple of dogs is both adorable and weird enough to seem right for a person whose life has been a half-century of eventful celebrity.



Striking a few bodybuilding poses for old times’ sake, Schwarzenegger was otherwise comfy regaling Kimmel with some other anecdotes befitting a lifetime of gung-ho Hollywood ambition. If you’re Arnold, of course you’re going to share office space with Johnny Carson, Shaquille O’Neal, and Oliver Stone at the same time, and have to shepherd your guests past the stench of Stone’s constant marijuana smoke. Plus, you’ll have to field post-governorship questions from Kimmel about whether or not it’s business as usual for a head of state to flush confidential and incriminating documents down the crapper in a rush to cover up a spot of treason. (For the record, Schwarzenegger claims that that’s not something he did, although the plus-sized john he dutifully installed for tenant Shaq probably could have handled the job.)

Schwarzenegger, who can’t exactly take the high road about Stone’s pot smoking (to be fair, he did downgrade penalties for pot possession as governor), also shared the time that longtime friend and frequent co-star Danny DeVito straight-up dosed him on the set of Junior. DeVito, being everybody’s favorite comedy gremlin, invited Arnold into his trailer for a home-cooked Italian meal one day according to Schwarzenegger, topped off with a nice Cuban cigar. Cut to Arnold blanking on his lines after lunch, with the giggly DeVito eventually revealing that he’s stuffed the Montecristo Aniversario with weed as director Ivan Reitman wondered how he’d wound up directing a pair of stoner goofballs.

And if Schwarzenegger likes to boast of his penchant for on-set pranks, it has to be said his plan to pull the exact same trick on DeVito later smacks of serious unoriginality. Not to mention futility, as, seeing a grinning Schwarzenegger offering up an enormous cigar one day in his office, the canny DeVito sniffed out the copycat prank almost immediately. “He has a nose for marijuana,” noted Schwarzenegger of his once and future onscreen twin. The two will pair with Tracy Morgan as their long-lost other mismatched sibling in the Reitman-directed Triplets, because life is now a 30 Rock joke. Also, Arnold should probably not bother trying that weed cigar trick again, with both Morgan and DeVito on set.