George Clooney is "very proud" of the Louvre robbers

One of our most prominent heist-related voices has broken his silence on the shocking theft at the Louvre this past weekend. His review? Good for them. “If you’re a professional thief like I am, I was very proud of those guys,” George Clooney joked to Variety at AFI Fest on Thursday. While in real life, the acclaimed actor hasn’t pulled off any high-stakes capers of his own (at least as far as we know), he’s successfully swindled millions from a handful of casinos as heist leader Danny Ocean in the Ocean’s franchise. The recent crime may have inspired him to take his crew overseas, however. “I think we should rob the Louvre,” he said.

Clooney did call the heist, which saw four as-of-yet unidentified suspects make off with over $100 million worth of historic jewelry in broad daylight, “terrible.” He also wondered “if they’re going to catch these guys,” conceding that “they seem to have done a pretty good job at getting away with it.”

Unfortunately, any fans who want to see Clooney and co. repeat the robbers’ feat may have to wait for the next sequel. The script for the long-gestating Ocean’s Fourteen is “done and we’re in great shape,” the actor said. “It’s just scheduling now.” Clooney previously told E! News that the film—the first new Ocean’s installment since 2018 spin-off Ocean’s 8—will “probably” begin filming next year. While Clooney’s original Ocean’s trilogy—itself a reboot of the 1960 Rat Pack film—was the brainchild of director Steven Soderbergh, the new installment will reportedly be helmed by The Fall Guy and Bullet Train‘s David Leitch. It’s unclear as of this writing if Soderbergh will have any involvement. The actor did suggest to E! News that Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, and Don Cheadle would be reprising their roles, however.

The Louvre heist could also conceivably find its way into the currently in-development Ocean’s prequel starring Margot Robbie and Bradley Cooper. Twisters‘ Lee Isaac Chung is reportedly directing that one, from a script by Carrie Solomon (A Family Affair). The untitled film is set to begin shooting next year—presumably barring any more major thefts that inspire some rewrites.