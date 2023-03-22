Just Can’t Get Enough: Depeche Mode's 30 best songs ranked

One of the essential bands of the 1980s, Depeche Mode have found themselves, over the course of their long career, at the crest of the synth-pop, new wave, goth-rock, and industrial genres. The British musicians—composed of the late Andy Fletcher, songwriter/instrumentalist Martin Gore, and lead vocalist Dave Gahan for the majority of their four-decade run—broke through on their very first album, on the strength of the hit single “Just Can’t Get Enough.”

Since then, they’ve been an evolutionary, hit-dispensing tour de force. With their 15th studio album, Memento Mori, landing this week and a massive world tour kicking off on March 23, we thought it was time for a refresher: here are the 30 best Depeche Mode songs, from megahits to B-sides to deep cuts, from throughout their catalog.