Hearts need warming this time of year, and there’s no better streaming source for heartwarming, family friendly entertainment than Disney+. In terms of holiday films merry and bright, the House of Mouse platform hosts everything from popular franchises like the Home Alone series to beloved classics like Miracle On 34th Street and its remake. There are also Muppets, Skellingtons, and Guardians helping usher in the spirit of Christmas. Read on for Disney+’s best holiday movies and The A.V. Club’s thoughts on each. And if it’s best Disney+ movies overall you want, click here.

This list was updated on December 9, 2022.