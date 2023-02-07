Punt, pass and flicks: Ranking the best football movies of all time

Sure, you can prep for Super Bowl Sunday like everybody else, by stocking up on seven-layer dip, nachos, wings, and overpriced microbrews. Or you can ready yourself the way film fans have been doing it for decades—by digging into Hollywood’s extensive catalog of football movies. Which is where The A.V. Club comes in, by providing you with a handy playbook to guide you through Hollywood’s greatest gridiron offerings. Our list of football films you need to know (and to watch, if you haven’t seen them) includes two titles starring Tom Cruise, a hilarious Adam Sandler comedy (no, really), a silent movie classic, and a ’7os TV movie that still makes grown men weep. So before you settle in to watch the actual game—and all those heavily hyped, high-priced commercials—spend some time with these cinematic trips to the end zone.