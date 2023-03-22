What’s your favorite insult from Succession?

There has been no better insult in the entirety of Succession than an impassioned Logan Roy “fuck off.” Brian Cox delivers it like he was born to say it every single time, whether his character bored or fuming or fed up. It’s always remarkable when he says it but none more so than in the third season finale when he berates his kids for going up against him. With a couple of final “fuck offs,” he departs, leaving them to pick up the mess as he proceeds to finalize a deal with Lukas Mattson and cut his children out of the company. Now let’s see how many times Logan will be motivated to say the phrase in the fourth and final season. [Saloni Gajjar]

