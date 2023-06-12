Between the writers’ strike, HBO Max transforming into just Max, and streaming services removing more and more content, it’s been a hectic year for TV—and we’re only halfway through. But even in the middle of all this chaos, several shows shined through. Succession and Barry both nailed their final seasons, Yellowjackets came back strong for its sophomore outing, and there were some newcomers that took us by surprise like Paul T. Goldman and Jury Duty.



As we head into an increasingly uncertain fall TV season, it feels especially important to appreciate all the great series that have aired so far this year. But before we dive into our picks for the best shows of the year, one quick note: To be included on this list, a show must have had at least one new episode in 2023. So even though Abbott Elementary’s second season premiered in 2022, it continued into 2023, which means it counts. Here are our midyear favorites, arranged in alphabetical order.