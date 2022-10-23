In a relative rarity for the U.S. box office, two big movies opened this past weekend and both made okay money—though one is more okay than the other. The big winner is Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson’s pet superhero project that took years to actually get made and opened to middling reviews (it’s one of those the fans love it things, so it makes sense that it has that cameo that everyone is just freely spoiling), which made a solid $67 million this weekend in its debut. As for number two, Ticket To Paradise, won’t you pack your bags, we’ll leave tonight: The George Clooney/Julia Robert rom-com made a hair over $16 million.

But the big stories don’t stop there, because horror movie Smile—now in its fourth week—managed to squeeze ahead of Halloween Ends in its second week (dropping from first to fourth), with the former making $8.3 million and the other making just $8 million. That seems like a very telling drop for Halloween Ends, whether it’s because of the reception to David Gordon Green’s reboot trilogy or because the movie is available on Peacock (or both), but either way it’s not a good sign for the movie’s continued viability as we wrap up the final few days of the spooky season. Smile, by the way, has made more than $84 million, which is very impressive for a movie that doesn’t have the built-in advantage of putting Michael Myers on the poster.

Finishing the top five is Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile at $4.2 million (only $28 million total after three weeks), and kicking off the bottom five is The Woman King with $1.9 million ($62 million after six weeks). From there, word of mouth and an expanded rollout bump Terrifier 2 up 83 percent from last week, but that still only makes for $1.8 million (but that might keep going up, waning days of spooky season be damned). Then, in the sub-million club, we have Don’t Worry Darling, Amsterdam, and Triangle Of Sadness—though Triangle jumped nearly 80 percent this week and expanded its theatrical rollout from 20 or so to 280, so it’s on an upswing and the others are not.

The full top 10 list is below, and you can see the rest of it at Box Office Mojo.