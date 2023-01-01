While streaming services continue to remove titles from their libraries and generally devalue legacy content (read: any movie released before 2000), physical media increasingly becomes a reliable source for people to watch what they want, when they want. As collectors ourselves, The A.V. Club is committed to providing a monthly look at the best new home video releases—from the biggest blockbusters to must-see obscurities—as companies from Warner Bros. and Sony Pictures to Vinegar Syndrome and Criterion Collection keep cinephiles’ shelves full of DVD, Blu-ray, and UHD discs.

What’s spinning in January, you ask? Highlights include special 4K editions of Event Horizon, Cloverfield, They Live, Death Wish, Crimes Of The Future, and more. There is also a Jackie Chan box set and a Missing In Action Blu-ray collection to kick off 2023.