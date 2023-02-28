Brandi Glanville is no stranger to reunion specials hosted by Andy Cohen, but it seems as though the Real Housewives star’s days of rehashing drama in a moderated setting are over. In a trailer for Peacock’s forthcoming The Traitors reunion special—hosted by the Bravo mainstay—Glanville is absent, despite her involvement in the first season. The A.V. Club has reached out to Peacock for comment.

Glanville competed in The Traitors alongside Arie Luyendyk Jr., Cody Calafiore, Kate Chastain, Kyle Cooke, Reza Farahan, Ryan Lochte, Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick, Rachel Reilly, Christian De La Torre, Michael Davidson, Andie Thurmond, Quentin Jiles, Shelbe Rodriguez, Geraldine Moreno, Robert “Bam” Nieves, Anjelica Conti, Azra Valani, Amanda Clark, and Cirie Fields— who took home the $250,000 cash prize in the season one finale.

The Traitors Season 1 Reunion Teaser

Earlier this month, Glanville was removed from season four filming of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip in Morocco after she was accused of inappropriately touching her co-star Caroline Manzo. During a party on the trip, Manzo claims Glanville kissed her multiple times without her consent. The issue was later taken to the producers of the show, and Glanville was swiftly asked to leave the season early.

“It was unwanted,” an unnamed source told People following the incident. “And Caroline’s distress over the matter did not seem to stop Brandi. Things escalated and physical boundaries allegedly were crossed that Caroline felt were serious and uncomfortable.”

While Glanville may be absent from the special, her fellow cast mates had the chance to call out Fields for her backstabbing in the season finale—which in a show like The Traitors, doesn’t seem that all reprehensible or surprising. That’s kind of the show’s whole thing, right? Nonetheless, it seems like her fellow contestants took their chance to air out their grief in losing.

The Traitors season 1 reunion is streaming on Peacock starting today, February 28.