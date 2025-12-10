Bryan Fuller still wants to resurrect Pushing Daisies for season three The creator of Pushing Daisies, Bryan Fuller, has a cast and a pitch for season three.

Much like the characters on the series Pushing Daisies, creator Bryan Fuller has trouble letting go of the dead. In fact, he continues to hope that the long-defunct series will be revived for a third season. Pushing Daisies, which initially aired during the second Bush and first Obama administrations, starred Lee Pace as Ned, a pie-maker with the ability to resurrect the dead with the touch of his finger. Like pretty much everything Fuller creates, be it Hannibal, American Gods, or Dead Like Me, Pushing Daisies has developed a strong cult following over the years, and speaking directly to them through a medium (in this case, ComicBook.com), Fuller says he “absolutely” wants to do another season. He just needs to find someone to pay for it. “We have a season three pitch, and the entire cast wants to come back, and we’re hoping we get to return to them,” Fuller said. “We just have to find somebody who wants to make it.”