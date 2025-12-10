It didn't take long for Spotify to supplant King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard with AI clones
Months after the band left the platform, King Gizzard's subjects discovered AI-generated Lizard Wizard clones on Spotify.(Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)
Mere months after Australian psych-rockers King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard exited Spotify at full volume, the band’s fans who still linger on the platform claim the streamer is now serving up AI-generated clones of their King. Per Futurism, Redditor Dipper_Pines claims that Spotify recommended them the cleverly named knockoff “King Lizard Wizard” on their Release Radar playlist. As if anyone needed a clearer distillation of how little artists matter to that platform, the five-song EP by King Lizard Wizard features the same song titles as actual King Gizzard songs, including “Rattlesnake,” which has swindled more than 32,000 plays from the King Gizzard’s loyal subjects. With its low-effort AI album cover, some tracks even list band leader Stu Mackenzie as “composer” and “lyricist.” Spotify didn’t respond to Futurism‘s request for comment, but the “King Lizard” account “disappeared” after its story ran.