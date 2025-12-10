Daisy Ridley was as surprised as anyone that Adam Driver wanted more Star Wars

Despite Disney’s lack of forward movement, The Hunt For Ben Solo continues. In October, Adam Driver inspired low-boil fan enthusiasm after revealing that he and director Steven Soderbergh were developing a sequel for Driver’s Star Wars character before Disney force-choked it. We were shocked that Driver wanted to continue making Star Wars films at all, but perhaps not as surprised as Driver’s on-screen foil, Daisy Ridley. Though the once-and-future Rey Skywalker had heard “rumblings” and knew a “piece” of the Ben Solo saga, she didn’t expect the typically tight-lipped Driver to be the one to tell the press about it. “When the story came out, no, I was like, ‘Oh, my God!’ and it was [Driver] that said it, right?” Ridley tells IGN. “It was funny because, like, ‘Oh, wow, Adam is saying it,’ and that’s the big surprise of the year.”

Driver’s revelation caused a bit of a stir online and outside Disney’s offices, which Ridley appreciated. “The way the internet seems to have rallied to try and get it to happen,” she continues. “It’s fantastic for us all. It’s good for us to all be united about something in a really positive way. Obviously, everyone knows he was a very popular character, but it was also lovely to think, ‘Wow, people really, really care and want this.’ I like when people join forces—excuse the pun—from all around the world, all different sorts of people.”

But with all the talk of Ben Solo, whatever came of that Rey movie? Since announcing Ridley’s solo film in 2023, Disney announced a new trilogy of Star Wars films, fast-tracked a movie from Shawn Levy, and prepared the world for a years-late Mandalorian movie. Nevertheless, she maintains Rey will be “worth the wait.”

“I think over the years, I’ve learned how the reality of getting any film made is so massive,” she says. “The hurdles are vast. But with this particularly, I know that incredible voices and creatives are part of it, and I know the wait will be worth it.”