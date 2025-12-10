Daisy Ridley was as surprised as anyone that Adam Driver wanted more Star Wars
Last month, Adam Driver revealed that he and Steven Soderbergh were working on The Hunt For Ben Solo before Disney pulled the plug.Screenshot: Disney
Despite Disney’s lack of forward movement, The Hunt For Ben Solo continues. In October, Adam Driver inspired low-boil fan enthusiasm after revealing that he and director Steven Soderbergh were developing a sequel for Driver’s Star Wars character before Disney force-choked it. We were shocked that Driver wanted to continue making Star Wars films at all, but perhaps not as surprised as Driver’s on-screen foil, Daisy Ridley. Though the once-and-future Rey Skywalker had heard “rumblings” and knew a “piece” of the Ben Solo saga, she didn’t expect the typically tight-lipped Driver to be the one to tell the press about it. “When the story came out, no, I was like, ‘Oh, my God!’ and it was [Driver] that said it, right?” Ridley tells IGN. “It was funny because, like, ‘Oh, wow, Adam is saying it,’ and that’s the big surprise of the year.”