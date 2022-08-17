The year is 1968. The Vietnam War is raging, racial tensions are bubbling over into mass demonstrations in cities across the nation, and women don’t have a federally protected right to abortion. Actually, maybe the year is 2022. It doesn’t matter. Whether abortion is federally legal or illegal, it’s damn hard to get one in this country. The right for women to control their bodies is always an uphill battle, and it continues to be so. So, unfortunately, while Americans wait for some lawmaker to codify the right to abortion into law, we’ll have to fend for ourselves.

Inspired by the real-life JANE Collective, Call Jane is a movie about women taking action into their own hands, forming a grassroots organization that helps women get abortions, regardless of their reasons, and now, Call Jane has a trailer.



Call Jane | Official Trailer | In Theaters October 28

Here’s the synopsis:

Chicago, 1968. As the city and the nation are poised on the brink of political upheaval, suburban housewife Joy (Elizabeth Banks) leads an ordinary life with her husband and daughter. When Joy’s pregnancy leads to a life-threatening heart condition, she must navigate an all-male medical establishment unwilling to terminate her pregnancy in order to save her life. Her journey for a solution leads her to Virginia (Sigourney Weaver), an independent visionary fiercely committed to women’s health, and Gwen (Wunmi Mosaku), an activist who dreams of a day when all women will have access to abortion, regardless of their ability to pay. Joy is so inspired by their work, she decides to join forces with them, putting every aspect of her life on the line.

Of course, Call Jane doesn’t look perfect. Far from it. In our write-up from Sundance this year, we wrote, “Call Jane underlines the importance of not judging the women who passed through JANE’s doors over the years. But the movie undercuts that message by making sure the audience knows that Joy had her abortion because of a heart condition that would have killed her if she brought the pregnancy to term.” Though, the movie’s release does give us the chance to recommend the documentary The Janes, which is available on HBO.

Call Jane hits theaters on October 28 .