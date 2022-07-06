Carlos Santana collapsed on Tuesday evening while onstage for a performance in Michigan, per NBC’s Detroit-based affiliate WDIV-TV. The guitarist was reportedly suffering from both heat exhaustion and dehydration.

Officials said that medical officials rushed to the stage to attend the 74-year-old Santana around 10 p.m. on Tuesday evening. Roop Raj, an evening anchor and reporter at Fox2 Detroit, tweeted a photo officials tending to Santana, alongside the caption: “Medical personnel on stage. Crowd asked to pray for him because of a ‘serious medical’ issue.” The show ended after Santana was taken offstage.

The music legend was taken to McLaren Clarkston facility for observation and has been recuperating well, Santana’s manager Michael Vrionis told The Hollywood Reporter. Video footage posted to social media by concertgoers showed the musician being wheeled offstage in a stretcher as he waved to fans.

Advertisement

Santana has been out on the road on his Miraculous Supernatural 2022 Tour: Santana + Earth, Wind & Fire. The tour comes after he released his most recent (and 26th) studio album in 2021, Blessings and Miracles. When he collapsed, Santana was performing at Pine Knob Music Theater in Clarkston, which is located about 40 miles northwest of Detroit.

The planned next show on the tour, a July 6 performance at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, has been postponed to a later date, according to Santana’s manager Vrionis .

G/O Media may get a commission Provence Beauty Rose Multi-Use Oil It's in the name

This blend of vitamins and essential oils from Provence Beauty can be used as a moisturizer for hands, nails, and hair, and like 50 other things, too. Buy for $13 at Amazon Use the promo code ROSE10INV Advertisement

Overnight, Santana released his own statement via Facebook thanking fans for their concern and assuring them he and his wife Cindy are doing well.

“To one and all, thank you for your precious prayers,” the guitarist wrote alongside the clip of him waving at the anxious crowd. “Cindy and I we are good just taking it easy forgot to eat and drink water so I dehydrated and passed out blessings and miracles to you all.”