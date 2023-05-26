Normally, Cannes isn’t just a first look at buzzy projects from Hollywood and beyond. It’s also a place where business deals happen; films are sold to distributors, and creatives are able to mingle and network at late night afterparties. While that is certainly still happening this year, those with their boots on the ground in France have reported that the ongoing w riters’ strike has cast something of a pall over the business side of the festival.



Even if it was a light week for casting, there are still plenty of projects barreling ahead. Movies like Weapons, Juror No. 2, and Bad Boys 4 have rounded out their casts, while Doctor Who found at least one new actor to pal around with T he D octor.