While the Catholic Church, Foggy Nelson, and the love of an ever-expanding list of good women have all tried, and failed, to save Marvel superhero Matt “Daredevil” Murdock over the years, it turns out that only one force was capable of bringing everyone’s favorite very brood-y crimefighter back from the brink: The internet.

This is per no less an authority than Daredevil star Charlie Cox himself, who openly credited the online “Save Daredevil” movement with his recent immigration into the Marvel Cinematic Universe proper, first in a small scene in last year’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, and more recently (and prominently) in the annals of the Disney+ She-Hulk show. (He’s also getting his own new show, Daredevil: Born Again, on the Disney streaming service.)

Talking with Marvel.com, Cox was blunt about the impact of the online movement, which began pretty much the moment news broke that Netflix’s Daredevil show was getting the axe, at least in part due to growing rivalries between the streaming service and Disney. “Whatever happens to my career going forward from this point on, I owe most of it to the ‘Save Daredevil’ campaign,” Cox said. “That even when I had lost hope years ago, they did not, and they continued to campaign and support. And over the years, I’ve met many of them, and they’re such an enthusiastic, passionate crowd.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Cox also talked about the moment when Kevin Feige—who he’d met exactly once before, since Marvel’s Daredevil was outside Feige’s area of influence at Marvel at the time it was on the air—calling to ask if he might be interested in coming back for No Way Home and then She-Hulk. “I thought maybe he was going to ask me if I would consider doing some big charity event, a video or something to raise money and funds for people suffering during the pandemic,” Cox said. “I did not expect to be asked to reprise the role. I have a great mental image in my head of my wife sitting on the steps desperate to know what was happening on the phone.”