Can love be intravenously administered? During its Geeked Week 2022 stream, Netflix released a clip from the upcoming film Spiderhead. In the clip, Chris Hemsworth’s character—measured tech mogul Steve Abnesti—puts inmates Jeff (Miles Teller) and Heather (Tess Haubrich) to that very test.

The “darkly psychological thriller,” coming to the streamer later this month follows the mysterious happenings at Spiderhead, a remote, technologically advanced facility where prisoners are able to take time off their sentences by participating in experiments with mind-altering substances.

In the trailer released last month, viewers learn that these experiments range from silly to downright sinister—and Abnesti’s passion for the project proves dangerous.

The new clip released today shows Jeff and Heather as they undergo an experiment with love potion-like substances that put them in the mood for more than just romance. Jeff and Heather are seated opposite each other in the experimentation room, while Abnesti asks them questions through an intercom system from his ivory-tower viewing deck. First, he has them “rate” each other’s appearances: Jeff grants Heather a 7.5, while Heather deems him a “5 on a good day” with a look of disdain.



“I’m just kind of a bitch,” she jokes.

Soon after the pair is administered the “Luvactin” drug, however, they begin to look at each other completely differently: Jeff is lost in Heather’s eyes, while Heather twirls her hair, bites her lip, and shyly shifts around in her seat like a middle school girl who just got her crush as her lab partner.



Though at first they stay quiet, once Abnesti pumps up the dosage of “Verbaluce” to keep his subjects talking, Jeff and Heather can only stop professing their love to each other for enough time to passionately French kiss.

Spiderhead will be available to stream on Netflix June 17.