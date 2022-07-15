JG Quintel has confirmed today that his three-season animated sitcom, Close Enough, has been canceled at HBO Max. The series, centered on two parents in their early 30s skirting the edge of maturity while raising their young daughter and hanging out with their divorced buddies, ran for three seasons on the streaming service.

Starring Quintel, Gabrielle Walsh, Jessica DiCicco, Jason Mantzoukas, Kimiko Glenn, Danielle Brooks, and James Adomian, Close Enough was, in many ways, operating in much the same form as Quintel’s earlier Cartoon Network hit Regular Show, with most episodes beginning with regular, sitcom-y problems before escalating into increasingly absurd and supernatural directions. (The major difference being that, being on HBO Max and aimed at adults, the show acknowledged numerous adult topics like divorce and sex ; also, way fewer talking raccoons or birds.)

In our review of the show’s first season, from back in 2020, Kevin Johnson points out that the series sometimes felt a little rushed, owing partly to each “episode” actually being two 15-minute segments. “Still,” Johnson writes, “Close Enough has enough sharp gags and snappy commentary on its world to keep viewers interested, even as it sort of overwhelms itself.”

Close Enough aired its third (and now final) season on HBO Max on April 7, 2022. The series was originally developed for TBS before making the move over to HBO Max. Per Deadline, the streamer issued a statement today, saying, “ After three great seasons, Close Enough is coming to an end. We are so proud of the series and grateful to creator JG Quintel and our partners at Cartoon Network Studios, who made this show an instant fan favorite on HBO Max.”

Quintel issued a short statement of his own on Twitter today, saying, “ I feel fortunate to have worked on this project with so many talented people. Thank you to everyone that helped bring it to life, and to everyone who watched!