Add it to the list of things that Nancy Reagan wouldn’t approve of were she here today: Elizabeth Banks’ latest film Cocaine Bear. The premise of the project is as simple as the two words that make up its name: there’s a bear, and that bear does copious amounts of cocaine.

Inspired by true events that transpired in Georgia in 1985, Cocaine Bear follows a wild bear— charmingly referred to as “Cokey” on set— that ingests millions of dollars worth of cocaine after a smuggling operation goes off the rails.

“I knew when I read the script that I had the ability to make something truly unique,” Banks tells Entertainment Weekly in a new interview, also sharing that the period of stimulant-induced chaos was a “fun chapter in that bear’s story” to explore.

Sadly, the real-life “cocaine bear” met a more immediate, tragic end than its on- screen double. After finding out that that bear died from an overdose, Banks said she developed a soft spot for the creature and began recognizing some larger societal themes that may have contributed to its dramatic end.

“I felt a lot of sympathy for the bear,” Banks explains to EW. “Like, wow, this bear — which, in real life, ended up dead after eating all this coke — ended up being sort of collateral damage in this War on Drugs. And I just thought, ‘Well, then this movie can be a revenge story for the bear.’”

Per Banks, understanding Cokey through the greater cultural lens of Reagan-era policies gave her “a point of view and a purpose” in making Cocaine Bear. Ultimately, though, the film’s real thesis goes even broader than that.

“There’s a real message here,” Banks elucidates. “We should not fuck with nature, nature will win.”

Cocaine Bear arrives in theaters on February 24, 2023.