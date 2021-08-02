It seems like only yesterday when Donatello, Michaelangelo, Leonardo, and Raphael first came Out Of The Shadows. Well, as the kids say, ready to feel old? The last Ninja Turtles movie came out five whole years ago. Surely, that’s too long to go without ooze— let alone the ooze’s many secrets (the secret is, the ooze turns regular turtles into teenagers who know karate). Paramount agrees that it’s time for another trip around the sewer, but who can harness that pizza-rad-tubular energy and package it for the Zoomer generation? Why, the Jost brothers, of course.

Advertisement

According to Deadline, Paramount has tapped Colin Jost and his brother Casey to write the next Ninja Turtles movie. It’s unclear whether or not this will exist as part of the recent Ninja Turtles film series, but all the producers from the previous iteration, including Michael Bay, have signed on as well. Still, it’s hard to imagine them continuing with the live-action, CGI mashup that produced some of the scariest-looking turtles to date. More worrying for the studio, while the first of Bay’s Ninja Turtles grossed nearly $500 million worldwide, the sequel amassed less than half of that.

Lucky for Paramount, if you want to turn a franchise around, you bring in the Jost with the most. Hopefully, Jost, the writer of the memoir A Very Punchable Face and current SNL co- head writer, can do for the Ninja Turtles what he did for Tom And Jerry. Though, it does feel inevitable that he’ll end up voicing Leonardo. He’s got a major Leonardo vibe.

This isn’t the only Ninja Turtles property in development at Paramount. Nickelodeon has an animated version of the Turtles that’s being produced by Seth Rogen coming in 2023. Say what you will, but Paramount seems intent on making a comedy-forward version of the series. Let’s hope the effects aren’t as horrific this time.