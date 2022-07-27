After it was announced last week that Saturday Night Live’s Please Don’t Destroy were making their debut feature film, Universal Pictures has shared a few more names on the call sheet. As reported by Variety, Conan O’Brien, Bowen Yang, Meg Stalter, Nichole Sakura, and X Mayo have joined the project.

Please Don’t Destroy, the trio of Martin Herlihy, John Higgins, and Ben Marshall, joined SNL in season 47 after gaining traction online for their viral videos. The recent NYU grads serve as writers on the show and also produce pre-taped digital shorts, such as “Three Sad Virgins,” “Hard Seltzer,” and “Good Variant.” With their new foray into movies, the comparisons to The Lonely Island won’t be stopping any time soon.

Though the feature has yet to be titled, it is currently in production in North Carolina. It was previously reported that the story follows three childhood friends as they search for a legendary cache of buried treasure. Details about the newcomers’ roles have not been shared.

O’Brien concluded his late night show last year, and has been focusing on his podcast Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend. His recent acting credits have primarily been voice roles or playing himself, though he could be switching it up with this new project.

Yang has been working at SNL since season 44 and recently earned his third Emmy nomination for the sketch show. Earlier this year, he was seen in the acclaimed Fire Island, and his next film appearance will be in another rom-com, Bros. It was also recently announced that he is part of the voice cast of Gremlins: Secrets Of The Mogwai.

Stalter is another internet success story, known for her front-facing videos. Her breakout role as assistant Kayla on Hacks is noted as a highlight of the show. She is also developing her own series for HBO Max, Church Girls.

Sakura is most recognizable for playing Cheyenne on all six seasons of Superstore. She was recently seen on Hulu’s Maggie. X Mayo has been seen in projects like American Auto and The Farewell and has served as a writer on The Daily Show.

The Please Don’t Destroy movie is being directed by Paul Briganti, who has also worked on SNL. Judd Apatow is a producer.