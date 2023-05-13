It’s been a week now since the coronation of Charles III, King Of England, ruler of the Commonwealths, Owner Of The Holy Ball And Stick, etc. And while our memories of that joyous day are already fading— as ecstasy always must— the memes, at least, persist. Sure, there was Katy Perry not being able to find her seat, or our ongoing delight at Lionel Richie’s big bright phone case. But our favorite memes from the coronation undoubtedly centered on this guy, who was spotted sitting near Sir Andrew Lloyd Web ber during th e day’s event:

With his shaggy hair, big mustache, and sunglasses at the event , the guy in question was an immediate focal point for both jokesters and conspiracy theorists, who wildly speculated online that he was some nefarious disguised entity, looking to infiltrating the coron ation, maybe stealing the crown jewels—and might even be that notorious mistress of disguise/former Suits star, Meghan Markle, herself.



But no, as it turns out: Dude just looks like that.



“Dude,” in this case, being Sir Karl Jenkins, a well-respected and prolific Welsh composer who helped write some of the music for the coronation events. Who, blessedly, appears to have a sense of humor about his sudden burst of internet celebrity, appearing in a Tiktok—scored to his own composition, Adiemus—to explain, with a laugh, that “I look this way all the time.” He went on to add that “I’ve had the mustache since I was 18 years old. It was very trendy then. So that’s me, nothing sinister or surprising about it at all.” Needless to say, all of the top comments on the video are from people noting that this is all exactly what mistress of disguise Meghan Markle would say, were she trying to throw the Royals off her tracks .

