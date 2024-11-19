The Criterion Collection is sticking around on Max The famed film collection has extended their deal with the streaming platform for multiple years.

You have a couple options if you want to watch a film from Criterion’s unparalleled collection of cinematic classics. You can buy a physical copy of the movie from their website (look out for those flash sales they’re always doing), you can wait approximately 10 hours in line to visit their Mobile Closet (a.k.a. the van full o’ movies) whenever it comes to a city near you, or you can just head on over to Max and queue up Cléo From 5 to 7 to cool down after The Penguin.

HBO announced today that it had secured a “multiyear deal extension” with Criterion to continue to showcase some of its collection on the platform. According to Variety, the deal sees the addition of a handful of new titles, including Isabella Rossellini’s Green Porno (2008), Héctor Babenco’s Kiss of the Spiderwoman (1985), Mira Nair’s Mississippi Masala (1991), Alejandro Amenábar’s Open Your Eyes (1997), Nicolas Roeg’s Walkabout (1971), and three Godzilla titles: Koji Hashimoto’s The Return of Godzilla (1984), Kazuki Ōmori’s Godzilla vs. Biollante (1989), and Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah (1991). Other classic films among the collection’s hundreds of offerings include Modern Times (1936), Tokyo Story (1953), In the Mood for Love (2000), and Night Of The Living Dead (1968).

Of course, this is a small fraction of what’s actually available on Criterion, so maybe don’t cancel that other subscription just yet. Meanwhile, on Max, you can follow Tokyo Story up with Barbie or Dune or maybe Clint Eastwood’s Juror #2, which the streamer just announced will be available starting December 20.