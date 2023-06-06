The civil trial between Cuba Gooding Jr. and a woman who has accused him of rape is set to begin on Tuesday. The Oscar winner has been accused of sexual assault (or attempted assault) by more than 30 women. He previously pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor in a state criminal court as part of a plea deal to avoid prison. The plaintiff in this civil trial is seeking $6 million in damages, per ABC News.

Gooding’s accuser, whose identity will reportedly be revealed in the trial, encountered the actor in a New York City restaurant in 2013. She has alleged that Gooding invited her back to his hotel room, where he said he wanted to change clothes. When they arrived, he allegedly “took a position between her and the hotel room door” and blocked her from the exit when she attempted to leave, according to the lawsuit (via ABC). She goes on to claim that though she said “no,” Gooding “aggressively removed Plaintiff’s underwear” and raped her twice. Gooding’s lawyers will argue that the encounter was consensual (per the Associated Press, they claim “she bragged afterward to others that she had sex with a celebrity.”)



Three other women who have accused Gooding of sexual abuse are set to testify in court about their alleged experiences with the star. Per ABC, Judge Paul Crotty wrote that “The prior acts are sufficiently similar to Plaintiff’s allegations because all involve sudden sexual assaults or attempted sexual assaults connected with the Defendant and victims’ presence in social settings prominently featuring drinking like festivals, bars, nightclubs and restaurants.”



Last year, Gooding was able to clear his record after completing six months of alcohol and behavioral counseling, following which he was allowed to withdraw his guilty plea from the criminal trial and plead guilty to a non-criminal harassment violation.

