Daisy Ridley is starring in and producing a new indie drama, Sometimes I Think About Dying. According to Deadline, the new film already wrapped up production in Oregon. The film will also star Dave Merheje, Meg Stalter, Bree Elrod and Parvesh Cheena, and is directed by Rachel Lambert.



The movie follows Fran, who, as the title suggests, likes to think about dying. It’s based on the play Killers by Kevin Armento (who wrote the script along with Stefanie Abel Horowitz and Katy Wright-Mead) and the short film Sometimes I Think About Dying.

Earlier this year, Ridley starred in the dystopian action film Chaos Walking alongside Tom Holland, Mads Mikkelsen, and Cynthia Erivo. Next she’ll star in The Marsh King’s Daughter, a psychological thriller directed by Neil Burger and based on the novel of the same name. It finished filming earlier this year.



If fans are waiting for news that Ridley will reprise her Star Wars role, she made it clear at the end in 2020 that she has no plans to do so. Speaking of her character, Rey, she said, “I just don’t know what else she could do that I didn’t have to do.”

“Also, there are so many amazing characters in Star Wars, that it’s sort of an amazing thing,” she added. “I was watching the new episode of Mandalorian, and it’s just like the places it can go beyond even where it is now is so exciting.” At the same time, Star Wars fans know that actors return to the franchise all the time.

But that doesn’t mean Ridley is totally out of the Disney fold. She’s been attached to the upcoming film The Young Woman And The Sea, about the first woman to ever swim across the English Channel. That movie is in development to eventually land on Disney+.