Every comic book reader knows that Wolverine is a feral little Canadian who is covered in hair and chomps cigars like he needs them to live, and after more than 20 years of seeing him played in live-action movies by a tall, handsome Australian, Marvel Studios is (probably) going to find a new actor to play him when it finally gets around to making movies about the X-Men. And, obviously, fans know exactly who Marvel should pick: Nice, 30-something British boy Daniel Radcliffe.

Yes, defying all sense of logic and sanity, some people have gotten it into their weird heads that Daniel Radcliffe—HARRY POTTER!—should play Wolverine. It seems like at least part of the basis for this rumor is that Radcliffe recently got kinda buff, which he showed off in an episode of TBS’ Miracle Workers (which explains why some of us are just hearing about this now, har har), but it came up this week in a video that Radcliffe and his Merrily We Roll Along costars Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez did with Vanity Fair in which they answer questions while hooked up to a lie detector.

Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff & Lindsay Mendez Take Lie Detector Tests | Vanity Fair

At one point, Mendez asks Radcliffe if he started the Wolverine rumors himself, and when he denies it, he explains that he just—as she puts it to him—“got buff for no reason.” He says that his parents are “insane fitness people” and he picked up the desire to be buff from them, but no, he’s not playing Wolverine (though he is “flattered”). So where does that leave us? Who else could possibly play Wolverine? Freddie Highmore? Asa Butterfield? Isaac Hempstead Wright? It’s gotta be a guy like that, that’s the only thing that makes any sense.