David Simon is pissed that Russia "systematically removed" The Wire's gay scenes "Be advised, you backward fucks, that Omar Little of Baltimore, Maryland is unapologetically gay," he wrote

David Simon—creator of acclaimed and very queer series The Wire—is taking on the entire Russian operation in one incredibly pissed-off tweet.

“Have been informed that the two Russian streaming services offering The Wire in that country have systematically removed scenes and dialogue indicating that Omar Little is homosexual,” he began, before going straight for the jugular: “Be advised, you backward fucks, that Omar Little of Baltimore, Maryland is unapologetically gay, and, though fictional, infinitely more badass and tactically effective than all of the conscripts and paroled thugs you’ve sent into the meat-grinder in Ukraine. Not that they’d do much better invading West Baltimore.” He concluded, “But thanks for watching, I guess.” Yeah, that’s the guy who created The Wire, alright.

The notorious Baltimore stick-up man was played by the late Michael K. Williams, who spoke about stepping into the shoes of a gay character in his posthumous 2022 memoir, Scenes From My Life, co-authored by Jon Sternfeld. “As for Omar’s homosexuality, it was groundbreaking 20 years ago, and I admit that at first I was scared to play a gay character,” he wrote in an excerpt from the book, via Vulture. “I think my initial fear of Omar’s sexuality came from my upbringing, the community that raised me, and the stubborn stereotypes of gay characters. Once I realized that Omar was non-effeminate, that I didn’t have to talk or walk in a flamboyant way, a lot of that fear drained away. I made Omar my own. He wasn’t written as a type, and I wouldn’t play him as one.”

He also contextualized just how groundbreaking Omar’s sexuality was, writing, “Twenty years ago, men—especially men of color—were not kissing on television. I don’t mean it was rare; I mean it did not happen.”

The Wire is far from the first piece of media to be censored in Russia and—despite Simon’s virulent tweet—it won’t be the last. That didn’t stop dozens of fans from going out to see Barbie last year despite it never getting a proper release in the country, however. Hopefully, the same type of committed fanbase will seek out the unedited version of The Wire.