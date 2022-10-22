Organizers for this weekend’s When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas were forced to announce that they were canceling Saturday’s festivities, due to worries that fans attending the shows might find themselves literally blown away—not by the toe-tapping power of an invitation to join The Black Parade, but by, uh…wind. Blowing them away.

This is per Pitchfork, which reports that Day One of the festival was canceled this morning after the National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for its Vegas location. Organizers had been prepping for a high-wind day anyway, but had to cancel after it was announced that the Saturday forecast had been upgraded to a High Wind Warning, indicating sustained 30-40 mile per hour winds, with the possibilities of 60 mile per hour gusts.

Advertisement

Refunds will be made available in “as little as 30 days” for those who purchased their tickets through When We Were Young’s official ticketing system. Organizers also expressed their optimism that tomorrow, Sunday, October 23, and next Saturday, October 29, the second and third days of the festival, respectively, will be clear, weather-wise, allowing those dates to continue.

This is the inaugural year for When We Were Young, which pulls its assembled roster of acts from deep within the mopiest depths of early 2000s emo and alt rock. Bands scheduled to play at this year’s festival include Paramore, Jimmy Eat World, The Alkaline Trio, and, of course, My Chemical Romance, which kicked off a long-awaited reunion tour earlier this year. The festival—which is being put on by Live Nation—was originally booked as a single-day event, but after widespread public interest, it was expanded out to the additional dates. And thus was God defied, in Their Eternal Efforts to blow the whole damn thing off the map, we guess. Sorry, God.