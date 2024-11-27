Young Dexter learns to kill in the Dexter: Original Sin trailer In the new prequel series, Christian Slater teaches young Dexter how to be a serial killer and get away with it.

Unlike his victims, Dexter can never die. Though Michael C. Hall’s incarnation lay dormant for the time being, the fine folks at Paramount+ With Showtime pulled a page out of the Bazinga playbook and made Dexter young again. After waiting nearly three years, the new prequel series, Dexter: Original Sin, has a trailer.

Dexter: Original Sin details the early days of the serial killer Dexter Morgan (played in his younger form by Patrick Gibson), who quells his bloodlust by killing the suspects at his day internship at the Miami Metro Police Department. Young Dexter is still a chip off the old block, so his serial killer father (Christian Slater, taking over for James Remar) teaches the young man the ropes—and the rope with which to hang people. The series is filled with recastings like that, including Christina Milian taking over Detective LaGuera from Luna Lauren Velez and James Martinez assuming the mantel of Angel Batista from David Zayas. The show also has Patrick Dempsey and Sarah Michelle Gellar to bring some star power to Paramount+ With Showtime.

As for Michael C. Hall, fans won’t see him, but they will hear him. Once again, Hall will play Dexter’s internal monologue, reminding viewers that there’s only one real Dexter. Don’t forget that Dexter: Resurrection, starring Michael C. Hall, will reportedly begin filming in 2025.