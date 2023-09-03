Diplo and Chris Rock made a harrowing escape from Burning Man

Some of the most annoying people in the world have been having a terrible weekend, after the Black Rock Desert in Nevada was hit with heavy rains right in the middle of Burning Man. The entrance and exits to the festival grounds have been shut down due to unsafe conditions for vehicles (via The Hollywood Reporter) , and as of Saturday, attendees were told to shelter in place and conserve food and water because of the thick mud that has developed across the desert. But that hasn’t stopped desperate tech bros and old hippies who now have something better to do than sit in the middle of the desert for a few days coasting on vibes from trying to escape on foot.

That’s what Diplo and Chris Rock did, with two apparently becoming friends now after surviving in the trenches of Burning Man 2023, with the DJ posting on Instagram that he walked through mud for six miles before he and Chris Rock managed to flag down somebody in a pickup truck (along with a bunch of non-famouses, who then had to endure an open-air truck ride with Chris Rock making jokes about how much he wants a cold brew while Diplo probably leaned over to everyone to tell them that he’s Diplo and to remind them who Diplo is).

They’re not the most exciting duo to be at the center of this thrilling adventure, though they’re at least more interesting than an attorney who defended child slavery making it out of Burning Man, but that does at least make this more funny. Diplo and Chris Rock were happy to go to Burning Man for whatever reason, but they chose to hike through miles of mud and then ride in the back of a stranger’s truck with other strangers than actually endure what seems like the definitive Burning Man experience. That says a lot about what it’s actually like to be at Burning Man if that seems preferable to being stuck on the “playa.”

Hopefully, after all those Fyre Fest documentaries, the story of Diplo and Chris Rock escaping Burning Man will become a movie someday.