Disney is bringing back Phineas & Ferb with creator Dan Povenmire

Some welcome news out of Disney’s session at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour today, as the entertainment giant announced that it’s bringing back long-running and beloved kids cartoon Phineas & Ferb for 40 more episodes, under the eye of series co- creator Dan Povenmire.

Originally airing way back in the distant days of 2007, Phineas & Ferb centers on two step-brothers (named, naturally, Ferb and Phineas) who spend their summer vacations embarking on implausibly elaborate projects while their sister Candace tries to expose their schemes to their mother. (Meanwhile, their pet platypus is a secret agent who regularly foils an ineffective supervillain. It’s fun!) The series won tons of fans (and a whole bunch of Emmys, to boot) across its initial 8-year run by featuring smart, funny characters and a sense of warmth toward even its weirdest characters; it also spawned multiple movies, most recently Disney+’s Candace Against The Universe in 2020.

News of the revival series—which will include 40 new episodes, split across 2 seasons —was announced today by Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television. Povenmire (whose other current Disney show, Hamster & Gretel, also got a renewal order from Disney Channel today as part of a larger overall deal with The Mouse) issued a statement of his own, saying that, “ It has been the greatest pleasure of my career to see how an entire generation of kids and parents have embraced the characters and the humor of Phineas And Ferb. I’m eagerly looking forward to diving back into the show for them and for a whole new generation.”

Per Variety, there’s no word yet on where the revival will land: Whether at its original homes of Disney Channel or Disney XD, one of their sister networks, or on Disney+. Variety also notes that talks to bring Jeff “Swampy” Marsh, Phineas & Ferb’s co-creator, on for the revival are still ongoing.