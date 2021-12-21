Disney has released the first trailer for its upcoming film Death On The Nile, based on Agatha Christie’s classic 1937 novel of the same name. The Kenneth Branagh-directed movie is described as a “daring mystery-thriller about the emotional chaos and deadly consequences triggered by obsessive love” (Branagh also directed and starred in 2017’s Christie adaptation Murder On The Orient Express.) Death On The Nile’s stacked ensemble cast includes: Gal Gadot, Rose Leslie, Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Emma Mackey, Letitia Wright, and Armie Hammer, among others.

In the film, sleuth Hercule Poirot (Branagh) takes an Egyptian vacation on a luxe river steamboat, which quickly turns into a hunt for a murderer when a couple’s (played by Gadot and Hammer) romantic honeymoon is “tragically cut short.” Death On The Nile, which was shot with 65mm Panavision camera back in 2019, also showcases an “epic landscape of sweeping desert vistas and the majestic Giza pyramids.”



Arguably more interesting than the upcoming film itself is the fact that Armie Hammer is still included in both the trailer and the film. Although it a ppears that, through editing, the scenes with Hammer aren’t spotlighted as Gadot’s—his presence is still pretty damn conspicuous.



Earlier this year, what started with an Instagram DM scandal quickly escalated into multiple abuse allegations being levied against Hammer. Hammer denied the allegations, but it wasn’t long before he was unceremoniously dropped by his agency and publicist, and let go from multiple projects.



However, The Hollywood Reporter says Disney decided against reshooting the film with a replacement actor, citing the pandemic and COVID-19 restrictions. The studio also avoiding changing the film through digital means, saying it was would be “equally as challenging considering the size of the cast and intricate storyline.”



THR also says that the studio committed to a theatrical release for the film because shelving “Death On The Nile, or sell[ing] it off to a streamer, would have been a disservice to the large cast and crew.”

The film is slated for release on February 11.