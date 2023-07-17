The Dune prequel series is still zigzagging forward during the strike

After a series of stops and starts so dramatic that no sandworm could ever find them—including losing a director and one out of two leads in one fell swoop—Dune: The Sisterhood, Max’s so-far ill-fated Dune prequel series, is running with the chance to do the funniest possible thing and become one of the only shows actually in production in the coming weeks.

Per Deadline, Sisterhood is set to begin production in Budapest “any day now” and will continue throughout the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

If you’re a Dune fan, you don’t need to panic; the residents of Arrakis aren’t technically crossing any picket lines. Like House Of The Dragon, which we covered last week, Sisterhood mostly employs U.K. actors who are represented by a union called British Equity (rather than SAG-AFTRA) and could be open to legal action under strict U.K. labor laws if they chose to strike in solidarity with their U.S. counterparts.

Additionally, for the handful of U.S. actors that are involved in the production, guidance from the guild states that they should “continue to report to work, ” per Deadline. SAG-AFTRA cardholders may choose to boycott the production, but this would also leave them open to legal action from the studio to force them back on set.

After hemorrhaging both actors and creatives like Shirley Henderson , Indira Varma , and director Johan Renck in the months since it was announced, Dune: The Sisterhood has built its cast back up with Olivia Williams in the role of Tula Harkonnen—a distant relative of main Dune’s big bad—and Jodhi May as Empress Natalya. Anna Foerster, whose credits include Westworld, and Jessica Jones, will now serve as the series’ sole director.