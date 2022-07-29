Elvis’ Oliva DeJonge is hopping from beehive hairdos and chaotic music montages i nto the world of mob-related scammers. Via Variety, the Australian actor is set to join Cooper Raiff’s upcoming film The Trashers, alongside previously announced cast members Cooper Hoffman (Licorice Pizza) and David Harbour (Stranger Things).

Based off the real story surrounding mob-associate Jimmy Galante, The Trashers follows trash disposal king Galante (played by Harbour) as he takes a local hockey team—the titular Trashers—and turns them into a successful team. That is, until his trash businesses are found to be part of a slew of scams, along with the beloved hockey team itself.

The true-life crime film will be Raiff’s third film, coming on the heels of his bar mitzvah indie Cha Cha Real Smooth being picked up by Apple TV+ for a nice sum of $15 million at Sundance Film Festival. His first film was the 2020 coming-of-age Shithouse, which won the Grand Jury Prize for Best Narrative Feature at that year’s South by Southwest.

Advertisement

Writing the script is Adam R. Perlman (Billions), with the story’s main figure himself Galante coming on as an associate producer. Micah Green, Dan Steinman, and Dan Friedkin will be executive producers for 30West, along with Jon Wertheim and Adam R. Perlman. Filming for The Trashers is set to begin this fall in New Jersey, reports Variety, so a release date won’t come for some time.



This year, DeJonge starred as the King of Rock’s wife Priscilla Presley in Elvis, along with a minor role in HBO Max’s true crime mini-series The Staircase. Previously, she had a main role in M. Night Shyamalan’s 2015 horror film about a creepy stay at the grandparent’s house, The Visit. Her other credited roles include Netflix’s The Society and Josie & Jack.