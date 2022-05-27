Oscar winner Emerald Fennell’s next film, Saltburn, is the latest buzzy sale out of Cannes. Deadline reported on Friday that Amazon is in final negotiations to acquire the project as part of a world rights deal in a pact with MRC Entertainment.

Plot details of Saltburn are still top secret, but according to Deadline, the film is “a story of obsession.” Some huge names are attached to the film, including Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl), Jacob Elordi (Euphoria), and Barry Keoghan (Eternals). The film also happens to be another step in Margot Robbie’s plan to conquer the world (or at least, Hollywood). Robbie will produce Saltburn alongside husband Tom Ackerley and their LuckyChap Entertainment partner Josey McNamara.

Robbie and LuckyChap produced Fenell’s Oscar winner Promising Young Woman, and they’re teaming up again for Barbie–in the latter case, triple threat Fennell will be joining her producer in front of the camera. (On top of being an acclaimed director and award winning screenwriter, the former Killing Eve showrunner is also an accomplished actor, most recently appearing as Camilla Parker-Bowles in The Crown.)



Advertisement

Amazon has plucked some prime material out of the Cannes market, having also acquired Stone Mattress, a Margaret Atwood adaptation starring Julianne Moore and Sandra Oh (who worked with Fennell on Killing Eve, if you’ve got a big Cannes cork board covered in red string).



The mysterious Saltburn is set to begin filming this summer in the U.K., per Deadline. The director is also in pre-production for Zatanna, HBO Max’s film adaptation of the DC Comics heroine. Fennell (who is so far only listed as a writer, not director, on the project) promised that her take on DC’s resident magician will be “really quite dark”—which won’t be surprising to anyone who’s seen Promising Young Woman. We expect Saltburn will share a similar dark sensibility with the rest of Fennell’s repertoire.

