Greta Gerwig’s Barbie film is really turning into a Knives Out 2 situation, where it seems like everyone who’s anyone has been invited to have a role in this film. While it’s not as surprising for the upcoming Rian Johnson-directed murder mystery sequel, this Barbie feature keeps our eyebrows raising higher and higher with every cast announcement.



When we last spoke about the ever-mysterious Barbie feature, tick, tick... BOOM!’s Alexandra Shipp had joined the cast, alongside Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, and Ariana Greenblatt (In The Heights). Since then the cast has expanded greatly, adding Emma Mackey, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Hari Nef (And Just Like That...), and Will Ferrell.

Advertisement

The most recent additions include Kingsley Ben-Adir (High Fidelity) , Rhea Perlman, Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education), Promising Young Woman’s Emerald Fennell, Sharon Rooney (My Mad Fat Diary), Scott Evans (Grace And Frankie), Ana Cruz Kayne (Painkiller), Connor Swindells (Sex Education), Ritu Arya (The Umbrella Academy), and Jamie Demetriou (Fleabag). With Mackey, Gatwa, and Swindells in the mix, there is a lot of love for Sex Education cast members, which we’re here for.

All these cast announcements and we still don’t know the plot of the film, or who anyone of these people are playing. What we do know is that Gerwig and Noah Baumbach are co-writing the script with Gerwig taking on directing duties, and Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are our Barbie and Ken. From there, the options are truly limitless. Maybe that’s what Mattel and Gerwig are trying to teach us: That Barbie most importantly relies on the imagination for her expansive storytelling.

Barbie is expected to arrive sometime in 2023.