Equalizer 3 sets its stopwatch and takes out the weekend box office

After last week’s photo-finish, where Gran Turismo just barely managed to beat Barbie to take the top spot at the domestic box office, we’re back to a regular finish with a decisive victory: Naturally, that victory came at the hands of Robert Equalizer, Denzel Washington’s extremely capable killer (now retired) from Equalizer 3, with his third and final adventure debuting with $34.5 million. That was easily enough to beat Barbie, which made $10 million this weekend and has just over $600 million in the U.S. after seven weeks.

Blue Beetle is hanging on respectably, staying in third place for the second week in a row with $7 million and $56 million total, giving it a slight edge on Gran Turismo, which fell to fourth place with a hard 62 percent drop and only has $28 million after two weeks. Finishing the top five is Oppenheimer, which made $5 million this weekend and has just over $300 million in the U.S. after those same seven weeks that Barbie has had (remember when they opened on the same day? Barbenheimer? That was seven weeks ago).

The bottom five of the top 10 has one very notable success story, with Bottoms gradually expanding its rollout and jumping more than 500 percent from where it was last week. It only made $3 million this weekend, but that’s with a per-screen average that’s second only to Equalizer 3’s average, so it should keep doing well as it gets into more theaters. Other than that, there’s not a lot of interesting stuff happening. Talk To Me has been holding on well, we guess. There’s a nice summer horror hit (it has $44 million after six weeks, which isn’t a ton, but it seems to have pretty good legs).

The full top 10 from Box Office Mojo is below.