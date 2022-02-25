This Sunday, February 27, the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be held to honor those who excelled in television and film this year. The awards ceremony often gives insight into who could possibly win at the Academy Awards, and it may even offer a few surprises. Big nominees of the night include Succession, The Power Of The Dog, and Ted Lasso.

With the SAG Awards right around the corner, we’re giving you a run down on everything you need to know for the night.



Who’s opening the SAG Awards ceremony?

Hamilton stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs, and Leslie Odom Jr. will open the ceremony.

Who’s hosting the SAG Awards?

For the third year in a row, the SAG Awards will have no host, instead, the ceremony will depend on multiple presenters. Megan Mullally was the last person to host the awards in 2019, and Kristen Bell took on hosting duties in 2018.

Who are the presenters for the SAG Awards?

Several actors will be in attendance to present clips from their films, including Belfast’s Jamie Dornan and Caitriona Balfe; Don’t Look Up’s Cate Blanchett, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Tyler Perry; House of Gucci’s Lady Gaga and Jared Leto; Coda’s Troy Kotsur and Marlee Matlin; and King Richard’s Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis. Other cast members from the aforementioned films that will also make appearances at the ceremony are Jude Hill, Ciarán Hinds, Daniel Durant, Emilia Jones, Saniyya Sidney, and Demi Singleton.

Kate Winslet will present the 57th Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award to Helen Mirren. Previous winners of the award include Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman, and Rita Moreno.

Other familiar faces who will present throughout the evening are Vanessa Hudgens, Rosario Dawson, Alexandra Daddario, and Ross Butler.

Where can you watch the 2022 SAG Awards?

The Screen Actors Guild Awards will air live Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on TNT and TBS. The ceremony is viewable on the networks’ websites, mobile apps, and connected device apps.

For the first time ever, the 2022 SAG Awards will be available to stream on HBO Max starting Monday.

Who are the 2022 SAG Awards nominees?

In the Male Actor In A Leading Role category for film, The Power Of The Dog’s Benedict Cumberbatch will duke it out with Javier Bardem, Andrew Garfield, Denzel Washington, and Will Smith. These actors will also battle it out in the Best Actor category at the Oscars.



While Lady Gaga did not grab the Oscar nom, she is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor alongside Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), Jennifer Hudson (Respect), and Nicole Kidman (Being The Ricardos).

On the television side, the shows competing for the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series include The Handmaid’s Tale, The Morning Show, Squid Game, Succession, and Yellowstone.



Succession dominates the leading actor categories for drama series, with Sarah Snook, Jeremy Strong, Brian Cox, and Kieran Culkin all nominated. For limited series, Mare of Easttown is well represented with Jean Smart, Winslet, and Evan Peters earning nominations in their respective categories.

The full list of nominees can be viewed here.