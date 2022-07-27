Now that we’ve all seen Austin Butler swivel his hips and swallow a mic in Baz Luhrmann’s chaotic Elvis biopic, it’s time to move on to the next 1950s icon with a film on the way. That’s right, it’s Blonde season, y’all!

We got our first enticing glimpse of Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in the trailer for Blonde just a month ago, but Netflix has now released new pictures exclusively via Vanity Fair France showing off two of her ex-husbands we’ll see in the film: Arthur Miller and Joe DiMaggio. We can’t include the images here, so head over to Vanity Fair France to see the photos in detail.

One of the images is a recreation of a 1957 countryside photoshoot between Miller (played by Adrian Brody) and Monroe. The old-age makeup is stacked on Brody, while de Armas wears an exact replica of Monroe’s blue and white polka-dot dress from the photos.

Advertisement

The other set photo of Monroe and her other beau, Joe DiMaggio (played by Bobby Cannavale) shows director Andrew Dominik matching up the shot to a famous image of the couple. Originally taken by John Vachon for Look Magazine in 1953, the image shows an intimate moment between Monroe and DiMaggio in their hotel suite. De Armas’ in the set photo even has Monroe’s ankle cast that she received after an accident while filming River Of No Return.

Among the rest of the released pictures, we get even more attention to detail with de Armas replicating iconic photoshoots of the starlet, via Variety. “Beware of Danger July 4th,” reads a sign held by de Armas in what looks to be a publicity shoot for one of Monroe’s most famous films, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.

G/O Media may get a commission 28% off Apple AirPods Pro Transparently awesome

These earbuds have active noise cancellation, transparency mode, and active EQ. Buy for $180 at Amazon Advertisement

Based off the novel by Joyce Carol Oates, the Andrew Dominik feature stars de Armas alongside an ensemble cast that includes Bobby Cannavale (Nine Perfect Strangers), Adrien Brody (Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty), Julianne Nicholson (Mare Of Easttown), Xavier Samuel (Elvis), and Evan Williams (Westworld).

Blonde will makes its world premiere at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival, before releasing on Netflix on September 23.