Here’s your first look at Lady Gaga in Joker: Folie À Deux

Lady Gaga is probably playing Harley Quinn, but nobody has officially confirmed that

Sam Barsanti
Lady Gaga
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)

In December, director Todd Phillips shared a teaser image for his Joker sequel, Folie À Deux, featuring Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker—all gaunt and covered in what look like sores—getting shaved by someone wearing what is probably an Arkham Asylum uniform. It didn’t tell us much of anything, beyond the fact that Mistah J isn’t in an especially good place after the events of the first movie (where he shot a man on live TV and instituted a clown-themed riot), especially since the thing people really want to see is what Lady Gaga is going to look like in this thing.

She joined the cast in August, playing a character who we all assume is going to be some kind of Joker take on Harley Quinn, and we’ve had nothing but questions since then. Will she do a grating Harley Quinn voice? Will she wear the classic red and black costume from Batman: The Animated Series? Will she smash somebody with a big hammer? Well, in honor of Valentine’s Day, Phillips shared a teaser image of Lady Gaga in Folie À Deux… and it should answer precisely none of your questions:

Yep, that’s Lady Gaga, looking like she just kissed Joker. He has a little smile. She looks shocked. There seems to be blood on their faces, unless it’s clown makeup. Remember when he made the classic Joker smile on his face with blood in the first movie? That was a good part. Joker: Folie À Deux will be in theaters on October 4, 2024, and if the response to the first movie is any indication, maybe this will be the thing that wins Lady Gaga that acting Oscar she wanted for A Star Is Born. (It’s weird that Phoenix won for Joker, right? We don’t talk about that enough.)

