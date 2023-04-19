Foo Fighters share first new music since Taylor Hawkin’s death

For the first time since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, the Foo Fighters are making music again. Earlier today, Roswell Records/RCA Records released the first new song from the prolific band “Rescued.” The song is the first single of the Foo’s upcoming album, But Here We Are, scheduled to drop on June 2.

A press release for the album describes But Here We Are as a “brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters endured over the last year.” Last March, drummer Taylor Hawkins, who spent 25 years behind the kit for the band, died suddenly . But Here We Are marks the first Foo Fighters record since 1997’s The Colour And The Shape Hawkins does not play on.

Advertisement

“But Here We Are is a testament to the healing powers of music, friendship and family,” the press release states. “Courageous, damaged and unflinchingly authentic, But Here We Are opens with newly released lead single ‘Rescued,’ the first of 10 songs that run the emotional gamut from rage and sorrow to serenity and acceptance, and myriad points in between.”

“Sonically channelling the naiveté of Foo Fighters’ 1995 debut, informed by decades of maturity and depth, But Here We Are is the sound of brothers finding refuge in the music that brought them together in the first place 28 years ago, a process that was as therapeutic as it was about a continuation of life.”

The album is the band’s first since 2021’s Medicine At Midnight. The Foo Fighters are heading back on the road this May, with 25 tour and festival dates already announced. Last year, the band hosted a series of tribute shows dedicated to Hawkins’ memory. However, the band has not announced who will take over percussion duties for the gigs.