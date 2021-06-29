Kyle Massey in 2012. Photo : Araya Diaz ( Getty Images )

Actor Kyle Massey, known for his role as Cory Baxter on Disney Channel series That’s So Raven and Cory In The House, has been charged with one count of immoral communication with a minor, as per Variety. The charge follows a suit that alleges the 29-year-old sent explicit pictures, videos, and messages to a 13-year-old girl in 2018 and 2019 . Massey failed to show up for his arraignment for the charges yesterday in Washington court, instead attending a clothing launch for BoohooMAN and DaBaby, according to his Instagram.

The unnamed girl’s family filed a lawsuit against Massey in 2019, seeking $1.5 million for intentional infliction of emotional distress, harmful matter sent with intention of seducing a minor, attempting to commit a lewd act with a minor, and annoying or molesting a minor.

According to the victim’s family, Massey first came in contact with the girl when she was just four years old. They stayed in touch as Massey presented himself as a “father figure” to the young girl who was interested in a career in entertainment. As Massey became closer to the girl’s family, her mother says that Massey encouraged her to move from Seattle to Los Angeles and live with him and his girlfriend.

Contact between the two allegedly increased after the girl expressed interest in a role on the reboot of Cory In The House (it’s unknown if this reboot was actually going to exist) in 2018. Shortly after, it is alleged that Massey added the minor on Snapchat—w here he sent her explicit videos and images. According the TMZ, a flash drive was given to police by the minor’s mother and it contained a video of Massey exposing his genitals and other pornographic content. After the civil lawsuit stalled, the family went to the Sheriff’s Office in King’s County to file official charges.