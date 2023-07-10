Two years isn’t a very long time, especially in the entertainment business where it can take ages to get a project off the ground, but two years might as well be 2,000 years in the world of trendy tech fads. For example, when was the last time you heard about NFTs or blockchain technology being used for… let’s say “anything practical.” Well, these two concepts—the blockchain and the long time it takes to make a new TV show or movie—have perfectly converged with Fox’s Krapopolis, an animated series created by Dan Harmon (sole creator of Rick And Morty now? How does that work?) that was announced in May of 2021 as the very first animated show “curated entirely on the blockchain.”

We didn’t know what that meant at the time, and we would wager a large sum of money that nobody knew what it meant at the time, but Krapopolis is now not only coming out but we actually know how it’s going to integrate this blockchain stuff. And the good news is that it doesn’t sound particularly intrusive—this doesn’t appear to be much like Seth Green’s NFT sitcom, in other words.

A spokesperson for Krapopolis explained to The A.V. Club that fans of the show can purchase unique digital art called “Krap Chickens” that will give them access to special content for the show, some kind of voting aspect, and real-life events. Basically, you’re paying for access to exclusive fan content that happens to be tied to a little one-of-a-kind image that you own. Nobody involved seems to be using the term “NFT,” possibly because that whole thing turned toxic just like how generative A.I. bullshit is becoming toxic now , or maybe there’s some intangible difference between what’s happening here and whatever’s happening with an NFT.

Anyway, there is an actual TV show attached to this with a cool cast that includes Hannah Waddingham, Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Pam Murphy, and Duncan Trussell. Fox says it’s about a wacky family of “humans, gods, and monsters” trying to gently nudge humanity from “the savage wilderness” to “a new lifestyle experiment they’re calling ‘civilization.’” Krapopolis will finally premiere on Fox on September 24 after the NFL doubleheader, and then it will settle into a regular Sunday timeslot (for multiple seasons already!) with Fox’s other Animation Domination shows.