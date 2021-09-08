From creator Dan Harmon comes another adult animated comedy focusing on a complicated family and their escapades. The voice cast for the ancient Greece-set series Krapopolis includes Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham, Richard Ayoade (The IT Crowd), Matt Berry (What We Do In The Shadows), Pam Murphy (Mapleworth Murders), and Duncan Trussell (The Midnight Gospel).

Krapopolis centers on a flawed family of humans, gods, and monsters trying to run one of the world’s first cities without killing each other. Ayoade voices Tyrannis, the mortal son of a goddess. He’s the benevolent King of Krapopolis trying to make do in a city that lives up to its name. Waddingham plays Deliria, Tyrannis’ mother, goddess of self-destruction and questionable choices. Within her extended Olympian family—forged in patricide and infidelity—she’s known as the trashy one. Berry voices Shlub, Tyrannis’ father, a mantitaur (half centaur, half manticore [lion + human + scorpion]). He is oversexed and underemployed; he c laims to be an artist and has literally never paid for anything in his entire life. Murphy plays Stupendous, Tyrannis’ half-sister, daughter of Deliria and a cyclops. Lastly, Trussell plays Hippocampus, Tyrannis’ half-brother, offspring of Shlub and a mermaid, and, obviously, a hot mess, biologically speaking. So yes, it’s definitely a little complicated, and as dysfunctional as the ancient Greek gods and goddesses were.

Yes, Krapopolis is that series— one that was “curated entirely on the Blockchain,” which means there will be a dedicated marketplace for Krapopolis that will curate and sell digital goods, ranging from NFTs of “one-of-a-kind character and background art and GIFs.” Apparently the first of these NFTs is available now, and it’s the image that we are using in our header.



As a writer and producer Harmon has created Emmy-winning series such as Community, The Sarah Silverman Program, and Rick And Morty, which just aired its season five finale. Writer/producer/animator Jordan Young (Drawn Together, Bojack Horseman) joins Harmon as the executive producer and showrunner for Krapopolis.