No, Frank Ocean does not have a new album to offer us, but for those with money to burn, he does have a range of luxury products releasing under his new “Independent American Luxury Company,” Homer. S uper r ich f ans can peruse the 84-page catalog, the cover of which was designed by the R&B experimentalist.

In the ultimate tease, a tab on the website labeled “listen to 454” takes visitors to a 12- track unnamed project. This created flustered excitement from fans anticipating new music in connection with the store’s launch. But alas, Vulture confirms the music that plays is from an album by the rapper 454 and not from Ocean himself . Waiting for the Blonde follow-up is really starting to feel like a Rihanna situation now.

According to Pitchfork, the company’s name “represents carving history into stone,” and Homer products are inspired by “childhood obsessions” and “heritage as a fantasy.” The first collection consists of fine jewelry and printed silk scarves, made with 18K gold, recycled sterling silver, hand-painted enamel, and American lab-grown diamonds. Homer’s digital catalogue showcases cartoon and video game character- inspired designs that feel like tamagotchis for the elite, as well as chains, diamond-encrusted bracelets, rings, and earrings. Each of the pieces are designed in New York and created in Italy, oooooooh fancy. The product ranges from what some would call “reasonable and totally affordable” to “wow that’s actually insane.” On the low end, select pendants are $435, and for the dedicated high-rollers, there’s the “sphere legs high jewelry necklace,” which will cost around $1.9 million.

One can live out their Uncut Gems fantasy when the Homer store opens inside the emporium-style The Jewelry Exchange. The New York-based store opens August 9 and is located at 70-74 Bowery, with appointments available on their website.