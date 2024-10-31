Content is coming: A Game Of Thrones movie is in early development There's no script, director, writer, or idea attached yet: Just a desire to make some more content out of Game Of Thrones

Hey kids, who wants some free psychic damage to finish out your Thursday? It’s just as easy as reading the following sentence: Warner Bros. Discovery is apparently putting a film version of Game Of Thrones into development.

Now, while that shakes through your system, consider this: THR reports that WBD doesn’t have a script, staff, or any ideas put together just yet on what such a film would look like; they’re just letting the universe generally know they want to make a movie out of the franchise. It’s kind of like The Secret, if The Secret was almost guaranteed to generate a couple of very snippy blog posts from author George R.R. Martin.

What’s most interesting about this news, to our minds, is how it suggests the walls around the various fiefdoms in the Warner Bros. Discovery kingdom have been eroded during the tenure of CEO David Zaslav. Game Of Thrones is, after all, HBO’s baby, its cash cow, the jewel in its prestige TV crown for the last decade or so. The network got approached about doing movies back during the show’s run, with Martin and showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss floating the idea, and got shot down by those who saw the series as an HBO property, not just first and foremost, but period. Now, apparently, it’s open season on seeing Westeros in cinemas, because it’s all just content now, baby.

No word yet on what possible form this whole thing could take; Martin loves expanding his books’ backstories out with other side projects that could hypothetically support a new narrative, as with House Of The Dragon and the in-the-works Dunk & Egg TV adaptation. (Sorry, that’s Game Of Thrones: A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight in polite company.) Which was, itself, floated as a possible film project when Martin was openly musing about this stuff back during the show’s fourth season. There’s a lot of backstory still out there to mine, even if finding something worth whatever ungodly amount of money kicking the shows’ budgets up into movie territory would entail might be a little trickier.