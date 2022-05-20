Earlier this week, we got our first look at Three Thousand Years Of Longing, the first film George Miller’s made since he over-awed audiences seven years ago with Mad Max: Fury Road. That 19-second clip was basically just long enough (and energetic enough) to assure fans that Miller’s new film would be as wild as his last one—despite his previously characterizing it as “the anti-Mad Max.”

Now we’ve got a full version of the trailer and it is, indeed, looking a lot more energetic than its initial “two people have a long conversation about desire” logline might have led you to believe—not least of which because one of the people in question is a djinn, played by a size-shifting, elf-eared Idris Elba.

The other, meanwhile, is Ali the a (Tilda Swinton), a woman of very few stated desires, but who does know that “There’s no story about wishing that is not a cautionary tale.” Hence, presumably, why Elba’s djinn regales her of stories of his past exploits, which appear to be a very lurid mixture of violent, whimsical, and deeply horny. (There’s also still that horrible spider thing that gloops out of an egg sac or something in one of the flashbacks; welcome to our Nightmare Library, horrible spider thing!)

The one caveat about the trailer is that it’s a little hard to determine which music and editing choices were set by Miller and his team, and which were inserted by the marketing folks to give a little bit more of that “This is from the Fury Road guy!” feel; at the very least, the use of color and light feels very much in the director’s wheelhouse. We’ll presumably have a better sense of the film itself later today, after it makes its full premiere at Cannes, and the reviews from the international press start rolling in.